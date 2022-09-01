Editors – “Vibe”

Next month, UK rockers Editors are set to release EBM, their first full-length project with Benjamin John Power, aka Blanck Mass. The band has already shared a smattering of singles, including “Heart Attack,” “Karma Climb,” and “Kiss.” Now, Editors are back with an ominous-sounding party anthem, appropriately titled “Vibe.”

Layering clattering percussion over strobing synths and shouts of “Hey!,” “Vibe” has frontman Tom Smith singing with urgency about an “immortal” someone with “razor eyes, mouthing ditties, staring far away.” Smith adds in a statement that “Vibe” “takes up where [2019 single] ‘Frankenstein’ left off, and is a hymn celebrating the night, and all that thrives in the dark.”

Catch the “Vibe” below.

EBM is out 9/23 via Play It Again Sam.

