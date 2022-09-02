Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
This week the Arctic Monkeys released a song (it’s good) and the last living Monkee sued the FBI (also good). There’s also a new movie about a monkey out today (not so good). Here is a photo of a monkey (well, an ape actually) and a mongoose that is not as cute as it appears.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#9
|dansolo
|Score: 31 | Aug 31st
Vibes at these shows are gonna be world-historically bad. WE barely moved this band’s goodwill into the black, now you add this to the equation? Like how are you supposed to suspend your cynicism and woah-oh-oh to “Wake Up” after reading those stories? Obviously what Win did / is accused of would be shitty for anyone, but for a band whose whole thing is earnest incorruptible do-gooders vs. the heartless modern world, I don’t see any coming back. And I would say allegedly but honestly even if Win isn’t a sexual predator just the stuff he admitted to is pretty hard to reconcile with what Arcade Fire are supposed to stand for.
|Posted in: Canadian Radio Stations Pull Arcade Fire Music As Band Kicks Off Tour
|#8
|phospholipidbilayer
|Score: 34 | Aug 28th
as someone this band’s music has had a immensely profound effect on during some of my most formative childhood years, to say im crushed to hear this is an understatement. beyond that im livid that this is the response he and Regine are choosing to give. when you are given power through being a financially successful and critically acclaimed band and you use that power (even when you are “depressed” and “drinking”) to sexually assault others, theres no excuse. To think that just bc you know and see your husband in one light, you can’t accept the corroborated truth presented to you by multiple accounts that he behaves differently to other people is just really sad to hear too. Neither of those sets of actions is living up to the values theyve espoused in their music. It’s fucked. Those victims first and foremost deserve for him to accept accountability, and their fans and their son deserve better examples.
Today has been an awful day irl and this just puts the rotten cherry on top of today’s shit sundae for me. But whatever. Those victims matter first and foremost. I survived giving up PWR BTTM under similar circumstances as a baby queer, so my
❤️ Bless
|Posted in: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Shares Statement
|#7
|blochead
|Score: 34 | Aug 27th
“In a written statement to Pitchfork, Butler (via crisis public relations expert Risa Heller)”
Always a good sign.
|Posted in: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Shares Statement
|#6
|dothestrand
|Score: 34 | Aug 27th
is a single one of these relentlessly gross dudes ever going to grasp the basic concept of accountability? these pitiful excuses are just horrendous, like oh I googled you to make sure you weren’t underage before sending you pictures of my dick that’s twice your age. what a normal thing to do! jesus christ a woman was driven to a suicide attempt because of you and you call her ‘revisionist’. just fuck off.
|Posted in: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Shares Statement
|#5
|doolittle
|Score: 35 | Sep 1st
A really thoughtful statement. What an awful position to be put in by Arcade Fire, who had to know this article was coming, but still let her find out at the last minute. Even the most charitable interpretation of events continues to reflect poorly on Win and the band.
|Posted in: Feist Drops Off Arcade Fire Tour, Addresses Allegations Against Win Butler
|#4
|wrecked saint
|Score: 35 | Aug 27th
Also (as if this needs an also), using your son as an emotional human shield is deeply, deeply despicable.
|Posted in: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Shares Statement
|#3
|dough mane
|Score: 43 | Aug 30th
This should be in the “We’ve Got a File on You” section.
|Posted in: Last Surviving Monkee Micky Dolenz Sues The FBI
|#2
|boombox
|Score: 57 | Sep 1st
This makes SO much sense to me. There’s a chorus of people who are all about separating the art from the artist, and I respect (and am slightly jealous of) those who have found some way to manage that. But what Feist is describing here is the same sort of process that I’ve gone through as a fan – not just with Arcade Fire, but with other musicians and artists in other media as well.
As a woman and the mom of a daughter, I live in the same world as the people who have been telling their stories.
I get that it makes no material difference if I choose to stop listening to a band or stop watching someone’s films, or whatever. But I know that whatever joy or appreciation I may have gotten from those sources has been extinguished, and all I’m left with is yuk. Maybe I’m not a nuanced enough person, but I think what Feist said is true. If something feels wrong, you have to choose your actions based on that instinct. Losing art that I love is like a kick in the nads, but I’m done with Arcade Fire, and I truly appreciate Feist for being done with this tour and being transparent about why. It helped me a lot to read that statement from her, and I think it will bring some clarity for other people who are still trying to understand their own reactions to all this mess.
|Posted in: Feist Drops Off Arcade Fire Tour, Addresses Allegations Against Win Butler
|#1
|blochead
|Score: 57 | Aug 27th
Would be so cool if everybody wasn’t so goddamn gross.
|Posted in: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Shares Statement
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|disgruntled locust
|Aug 30th
The Monkees weren’t about music, Marge. They were about rebellion, about political and social upheaval!
|Posted in: Last Surviving Monkee Micky Dolenz Sues The FBI
Perhaps those are the song titles and this will be Taylor’s pivot to a straight-up ambient album.