The Weeknd Ends LA Show After A Few Songs Because He Lost His Voice

The Weeknd ended his show in Los Angeles early on Saturday night because he lost his voice after only a few songs. The pop star was performing the second of two nights at SoFi Stadium on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. Abel Tesfaye left the stage during “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” and returned when “Can’t Feel My Face” began without him to break the news to the audience.

“I can’t give you the concert I want to give you,” he said. “I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry.”

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated,” the Weeknd wrote in a social media post soon after. “Felt it go and my heart dropped. My Deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

NOT ABEL CANCELING THE CONCERT AFTER TWO SONGS pic.twitter.com/3Y70tMIjN2 — brittknee (@_HeyItsMeBritt) September 4, 2022

When this tour kicked off at the beginning of July, the Weeknd’s hometown tour opened in Toronto was canceled due to a nationwide internet outage. His next scheduled shows are on September 22 and 23, makeup dates for those canceled Toronto shows.