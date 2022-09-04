The Weeknd Ends LA Show After A Few Songs Because He Lost His Voice

September 4, 2022 By James Rettig
September 4, 2022 By James Rettig
The Weeknd ended his show in Los Angeles early on Saturday night because he lost his voice after only a few songs. The pop star was performing the second of two nights at SoFi Stadium on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. Abel Tesfaye left the stage during “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” and returned when “Can’t Feel My Face” began without him to break the news to the audience.

“I can’t give you the concert I want to give you,” he said. “I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry.”

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated,” the Weeknd wrote in a social media post soon after. “Felt it go and my heart dropped. My Deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

When this tour kicked off at the beginning of July, the Weeknd’s hometown tour opened in Toronto was canceled due to a nationwide internet outage. His next scheduled shows are on September 22 and 23, makeup dates for those canceled Toronto shows.

