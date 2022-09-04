Kevin Bacon Covered The Corn Song

News September 4, 2022 8:54 AM By James Rettig
Last month, a little kid named Tariq went viral on social media for talking about how much he loves corn. That viral moment was then manufactured into a song by a member of the Gregory Brothers, meme music makers who have previously made hits out of songs based on double rainbow and bed intruder.

That song had a viral moment of its own, and now it has made its way to actor Kevin Bacon, who has been orchestrating his own viral moments over on TikTok for a couple years by covering songs on an acoustic guitar — recently, he sang a track from Beyoncé’s Renaissance to his goats. And now Bacon has covered “the corn song.” Here it is:

@kevinbacon I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing #itscorn #corn ♬ It's Corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy

