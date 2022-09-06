Courtney Marie Andrews – “These Are The Good Old Days”

New Music September 6, 2022 12:21 PM By James Rettig
0

Next month, the singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews is releasing her latest album, Loose Future, which finds her moving in some spacier-sounding directions. We’ve heard two songs from it, “Satellite” and the title track, and today she’s back with one last single, “These Are The Good Old Days.”

“‘These are the good old days’ is a saying my uncle always says to try and remind us of the beauty of the now,” Andrews said in a statement. “I tend to always live in a constant state of hindsight being 20/20, and I wanted to write this as a sort of mantra to honor my family’s sentiment. I also genuinely wanted to write a feel-good song after such a dark few years. Even in the saddest of times, there are little moments you’ll always look back on with a fondness that don’t seem so sad after all — they seem perfectly placed.”

Listen below.

Loose Future is out 10/7 via Fat Possum.

James Rettig Staff

