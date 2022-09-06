Philly indie-pop band 2nd Grade started up in 2020 as frontman Peter Gill’s one-man project, and we liked debut album Hit To Hit enough to name it Album Of The Week. Now, two years later, 2nd Grade are a full band, and they’re getting ready to release their sophomore LP Easy Listening. We’ve already posted their single “Strung Out On You,” and now they’ve also shared a bright, utopian new jam called “Me And My Blue Angels.” It’s less than two minutes long, but it’s jammed with satisfyingly shimmering hooks.

In a press release, Peter Gill has this to say:

I wrote “Me & My Blue Angels” about my band, but really it goes out to anyone who you trust 100% to have your back when the shit hits the fan. As a kid, I would go to the air show in Brunswick, Maine and be awed by the sights and sounds of stunt planes overhead performing dangerous aerial fugues in tight formation. The melody and overall composition here are meant to emulate the force, grace, grandiosity, and technical precision of the Blue Angels’ flight paths.

Listen to “Me & My Blue Angels” below.

<a href="https://2ndgrade.bandcamp.com/album/easy-listening">Easy Listening by 2nd Grade</a>

Easy Listening is out 9/30 on Double Double Whammy. Check out our 2021 feature on 2nd Grade here.