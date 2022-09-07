Before last year, Tom Skinner was known as the drummer of Sons Of Kemet and as one of the most prolific musicians in London’s hugely creative jazz scene. In the past year or so, Skinner got a whole lot more famous. He joined Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood to form the Smile, and that band came out with the excellent debut LP A Light For Attracting Attention. (Skinner also plays on the new Beth Orton single “Fractals,” which just came out today.) Now, Skinner will follow that work with a new album of his own.

This fall, Tom Skinner will release his new solo album Voices Of Bishara. Skinner recorded the album with a number of his regular collaborators, many of whom are big jazz names in their own right — Shabaka Hutchings, Nubiya Garcia, Kareem Dayes, Tom Herbert. Skinner has shared the opening track “Bishara,” which starts out as a moody churn before releasing its tension in a series of free-jazz eruptions. Below, listen to “Bishara” and check out the album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bishara”

02 “Red 2”

03 “The Journey”

04 “The Day After Tomorrow”

05 “Voices (Of The Past)”

06 “Quiet As It’s Kept”

Voices Of Bishara is out 11/4 on Nonsuch/International Anthem/Brownswood Recordings.