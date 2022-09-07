Tegan And Sara – “Today” (Smashing Pumpkins Cover)

0

Tegan And Sara have a new album, Crybaby, and a new television show, High School, on the way, and the pair also recently announced that they completed a graphic novel called Junior High, which will be out in May 2023. They’ve also just shared a cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ hit “Today,” which is an exclusive for Amazon Music subscribers. High School will debut via Amazon’s Freevee service on October 14.

“One of our absolute favorite bands growing up was The Smashing Pumpkins,” they wrote in a statement. “We slept in the Marlborough Mall parking lot for tickets to their Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness tour in 1996 and that’s probably all we need to say for Calgarians to know that we were DIE HARD fans!”

You can check out a preview of the cover below.

There’s also a new trailer for High School:

