The Beatles Announce Revolver Box Set

The Beatles’ Revolver is getting a new deluxe box set, which will be released at the end of October. It includes a new mix of the 1966 album by Giles Martin and Sam Okell (in addition to the original mono mix), a 4-track EP, and 31 session takes and home demos. The set also includes a 100-page book with a foreword written by Paul McCartney, an essay by Questlove, and detailed track notes, photos, and other material.

In the past few years, many Beatles albums have received the expansive deluxe edition treatment, including Let It Be last year, Abbey Road in 2019, the “White Album” in 2018, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band the year before that.

The Revolver special edition super deluxe box set is available to pre-order here. It’s scheduled to ship on October 28.

