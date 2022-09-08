Glam-rock legends Roxy Music formed in 1970 and broke up, for the first time, in 1983. Since then, the band has reunited a few times, but their most recent reunion tour happened in 2011. Other than a one-off reunion at their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2019, Roxy Music hadn’t played any shows in a decade until last night. Earlier this year, Roxy Music announced a North American and European tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1972 debut album. That tour is set to hit a whole lot of arenas, with St. Vincent on board as opening act. Last night, the tour kicked off at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

This current tour includes longtime frontman Bryan Ferry, as well as guitarist Phil Manzanera, multi-instrumentalist Andy Mackay, and drummer Paul Thompson, the latter of whom didn’t join the band for the Hall Of Fame reunion. Brian Eno, another former Roxy Music member, has his own stuff going on right now, and he’s not taking part. In videos from last night’s Toronto show, Roxy Music don’t sound like a band that’s been away from the road for a decade-plus.

The members of Roxy Music are definitely older, and Bryan Ferry’s got a ragged quality in his voice that contrasts with the smoothness of much of the music. But Roxy Music still sounded rich and layered last night, and they had a whole lot of touring musicians backing them up. Below, watch some videos from last night’s show. Also, check out the setlist, via Setlist.FM.

Roxy Music, in absolutely amazing form tonight in Toronto. What a fantastic show! #RoxyMusic @roxymusic pic.twitter.com/FMxLY2piGC — Stephen R. Smith (@stephen_smith) September 8, 2022

SETLIST:

01 “Re-Make/Re-Model”

02 “Out Of The Blue”

03 “The Bogus Man”

04 “Ladytron”

05 “While My Heart Is Still Beating”

06 “Oh Yeah”

07 “To Turn You On”

08 “If There Is Something”

09 “In Every Dream Home A Heartache”

10 “Tara”

11 “The Main Thing”

12 “Dance Away”

13 “My Only Love”

14 “More Than This”

15 “Avalon”

16 “Same Old Scene”

17 “Love Is the Drug”

18 “Do The Strand”

////

19 “Editions Of You”

20 “Jealous Guy” (John Lennon cover)