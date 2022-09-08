Fucked Up – “Oberon”
Back in July, Fucked Up announced a new EP, Oberon, with the lead single “Strix,” their follow-up to last year’s Year Of The Horse project. That EP is due out next month, and today the Toronto band has shared its title track, named after the king of the fairies immortalized in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer’s Night Dream. “Oberon” is thrashing and sluggish and Damian Abraham gets to let loose an ominously playful growl. Watch a video for it below.
The Oberon EP Is out 10/7 via Tankcrimes.