Last week, Phoenix announced a new album, Alpha Zulu, and shared “Tonight,” a circa 2009 retro throwback collaboration with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. Since then, Phoenix has incorporated the new track into their setlist at their recent North American live shows, but with Thomas Mars filling in for Koenig’s part.

Yesterday, the band was on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, but they brought Koenig along for the ride — well, sort of. The Vampire Weekend singer was stitched into the performance by singing from the back of a Tokyo cab, a recreation of a shot from the track’s music video. Check it out below.

Alpha Zulu is out 11/4 via Loyaute/Glassnote Records.