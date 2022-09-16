Watch Death Cab For Cutie’s Kimmel Concert And Stream Their New Album Asphalt Meadows

Ben Gibbard told us all about the album and much more in a great We’ve Got A File On You interview this week. As for further promotion, the band descended upon Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. They played “Asphalt Meadows” on the show then stuck around for a three-song online-only mini-set including “Roman Candles,” The Photo Album classic “A Movie Script Ending,” and an extended version of “Foxglove Through The Clearcut” that ended in noisy bombast.

Below, watch all those Kimmel performances and stream Asphalt Meadows in full.

<a href="https://deathcabforcutie.bandcamp.com/album/asphalt-meadows">Asphalt Meadows by Death Cab for Cutie</a>

Asphalt Meadows is out now on Atlantic.