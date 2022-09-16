Watch Death Cab For Cutie’s Kimmel Concert And Stream Their New Album Asphalt Meadows

New Music September 16, 2022 9:29 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch Death Cab For Cutie’s Kimmel Concert And Stream Their New Album Asphalt Meadows

New Music September 16, 2022 9:29 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Death Cab For Cutie’s new album Asphalt Meadows is out today. It’s my favorite new release by these guys in a long time, in part because it finds the band and producer John Congleton discovering powerful new extensions of the Death Cab sound all these years later. There are still a fair amount of down-the-middle DCFC tracks like the propulsive “Here To Forever,” but those are interspersed with moments of genuine transformation, from the surprisingly piercing and explosive “Roman Candles” and the contemplative spoken-word piece “Foxglove Through The Clearcut” (real Cassandra Jenkins vibes on that one).

Related

We’ve Got A File On You: Ben Gibbard

Ben Gibbard told us all about the album and much more in a great We’ve Got A File On You interview this week. As for further promotion, the band descended upon Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. They played “Asphalt Meadows” on the show then stuck around for a three-song online-only mini-set including “Roman Candles,” The Photo Album classic “A Movie Script Ending,” and an extended version of “Foxglove Through The Clearcut” that ended in noisy bombast.

Below, watch all those Kimmel performances and stream Asphalt Meadows in full.

Asphalt Meadows is out now on Atlantic.

Death Cab For Cutie - Asphalt Meadows [LP]

$24.99

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Crazy Town’s “Butterfly”

2 days ago 0

Benny The Butcher – “European Bling”

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: The Beths Expert In A Dying Field

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Explains How Fans Helped Him Cope With The Deaths Of His Sons

3 days ago 0

Simon Cowell Offered Max Martin A Mercedes If 5ive Could Have “…Baby One More Time” Instead Of Britney Spears

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest