Watch Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes Make Their Live Debut At Riot Fest 2022
L.S. Dunes is the new post-hardcore supergroup featuring Circa Survive’s Anthony Green, My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Coheed And Cambria’s Travis Stever, and Thursday’s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule. They released their debut single “Permanent Rebellion” last month, and Friday they played their first live show at Riot Fest in Chicago. Footage of the six-song set has emerged on YouTube, including opening song “Bombsquad,” “Permanent Rebellion,” closing song “2022” (which Green performed from the ground and described as “the most fucked-up song I ever wrote”), and a video with the last three songs, which begins with another unreleased song called “Grey Veins.” Watch it all below.
SETLIST:
“Bombsquad”
“Like Forever”
“Past Lives”
“Grey Veins”
“Permanent Rebellion”
“2022”