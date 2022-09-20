Wisconsin indie rockers Disq have already released a bunch of good songs from their forthcoming album Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet, including “Cujo Kiddies,” “If Only,” and “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs.” Today they’ve got one more. “The Hardest Part” is a catchy and propulsive rocker that starts out sounding like Idlewild track and builds to a shout-along finale that reminds me of Joyce Manor. In other words: good shit.

This one was written by guitarist Logan Severson, who shared this statement:

“The Hardest Part” started with the riff and the instrumentation, which had been sitting dormant for several years until one late night the lyrics and melody came to me in a stream of consciousness, all at once. Because I just let the words come to me, I don’t know exactly what the song is about, but I can feel what the song is about and it holds deep meaning to me. I’m still in the process of understanding what I was trying to tell myself when I wrote it.

Below, watch director Olivia De Chiara’s video for “The Hardest Part,” which comes with a flash warning.

Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet is out 10/7 on Saddle Creek.