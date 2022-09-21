Wet Leg – “Daisy” (Ashnikko Cover)

Hollie Fernando

New Music September 21, 2022 10:16 AM By James Rettig
0

Wet Leg – “Daisy” (Ashnikko Cover)

Hollie Fernando

New Music September 21, 2022 10:16 AM By James Rettig
0

Since releasing their debut album earlier this year, Wet Leg have covered the Chats and Steve Lacy, and today they’ve got another cover to add to their collection. For their new Spotify Single, the duo has covered Ashnikko’s “Daisy,” a track that appears on the singer-rapper’s 2021 mixtape Demidevil.

“I remember going to stay with Rhian around the time we recorded Chaise with Jon McMullen and she had told me about this artist she’d been listening to loads,” Hester Chambers said in a statement. “She sang and played ‘Daisy’ on the guitar in the morning while we had coffee. It feels like another little circle coming round in our Wet Leg world getting to make this cover.”

The Spotify Single also includes a rework of their debut album track “Convincing.” Check them out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mariah Carey Will Reissue Her Secret ’90s Grunge Album With Restored Lead Vocals

3 days ago 0

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “All For You”

3 days ago 0

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Reveals We’ve Been Saying His Name Wrong

2 days ago 0

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest