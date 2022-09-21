Wet Leg – “Daisy” (Ashnikko Cover)

Since releasing their debut album earlier this year, Wet Leg have covered the Chats and Steve Lacy, and today they’ve got another cover to add to their collection. For their new Spotify Single, the duo has covered Ashnikko’s “Daisy,” a track that appears on the singer-rapper’s 2021 mixtape Demidevil.

“I remember going to stay with Rhian around the time we recorded Chaise with Jon McMullen and she had told me about this artist she’d been listening to loads,” Hester Chambers said in a statement. “She sang and played ‘Daisy’ on the guitar in the morning while we had coffee. It feels like another little circle coming round in our Wet Leg world getting to make this cover.”

The Spotify Single also includes a rework of their debut album track “Convincing.” Check them out below.