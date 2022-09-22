Channel Tres – “No Limit”

Channel Tres has a new album on the way called Real Cultural Shit — it’ll be his first for RCA Records (still in partnership with Godmode), and is due out in the fall. He’s spent this year casually dropping singles from it. First came the pairing of “Acid In My Blood” and “Ganzfield Experiment” back in March; those were followed by “Just Can’t Get Enough” in July.

Today, he’s back with another new single and taste of his upcoming album, the funky and smooth “No Limit.” “‘No Limit’ was made about my time in New Orleans and about my memories of backyard BBQs my family used to have in Compton,” Channel Tres said in a statement. “It also speaks of breaking past limitations in life and with a love interest.”

Check it out below.