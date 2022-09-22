Punk Fest When We Were Hungry Canceled “Due To Unforeseen Circumstances”

You’ve probably heard about When We Were Young, the upcoming Las Vegas festival hinged on MySpace-era emo greats like My Chemical Romance and Paramore with a handful of more modern punk and indie bands sprinkled in. You may not have heard about When We Were Hungry, a smaller-scale Vegas punk fest that was apparently trying to piggyback off of When We Were Young — think of it as the Slamdance of Vegas punk and emo fests. Black Flag, Madball, Secondhand Serenade, and Every Avenue were set to headline When We Were Hungry on Oct. 20 and 21 at Rockstar Bar – Concert On The Green (the two days leading up to When We Were Young), but the event has been canceled.

Organizers shared this statement:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FEST 2022 is no longer able to take place. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we understand your frustrations, as we too are heartbroken that it has come to this. Our team has consistently been working around the clock trying our hardest to make things work, but sadly, it was beyond our control. We would like to thank those who have supported us, as well as all artists who were set to play. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. Please continue to support the bands who were scheduled to play WWWH and please support smaller festivals and tours. The music industry is struggling right now. Your support is beyond appreciated.

Refunds are available at the point of purchase. I wonder how many purchasers thought they were buying tickets to When We Were Young.