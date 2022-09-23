Watch The Mars Volta Reunite For First Show In A Decade

News September 23, 2022 9:31 AM By Tom Breihan
0

The Mars Volta have fully returned. Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López founded the Texan prog-rock band in 2001, after the demise of their other band At The Drive-In, and they spent a decade-plus expanding the outer reaches of the sounds that they could make together. But then the Mars Volta went dormant for a decade, as Bixler-Zavala and Rodríguez-López got busy with other projects, like the At The Drive-In reunion. After a big tease earlier this year, though, the Mars Volta came back last week with a new self-titled LP, their first album since 2012’s Noctourniquet. The Mars Volta also announced a tour, and that tour kicked off last night.

Last night, the Mars Volta played the first night of a two-night stand at the Factory in Dallas. It was their first time onstage since a July 2012 set in London. They opened last night’s set with “Vicarious Atonement,” the opening track from their 2006 album Amputechture; it was the first time that they’d ever played that song live. The set at the Factory included a few new songs, like “Blacklight Shine” and “Graveyard Love,” but it was mostly these guys digging deep in their back catalog, taking their older songs on long excursions.

These days, Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López don’t throw themselves around the stage the way that they once did. Instead, judging by the videos from last night, they’re in zoned-out exploratory mode. Below, check out last night’s setlist, via Setlist.fm, and check out a bunch of fan-made videos from last night.

“Vicarious Atonement” and “Roulette Dares (The Haunt Of)”:

“Drunkship Of Lanterns”:

“The Widow”:

“Televators”:

“Son Et Lumiere” and “Inertiatic ESP”:

SETLIST:
01 “Vicarious Atonement”
02 “Roulette Dares (The Haunt Of)”
03 “Eriatarka”
04 “Graveyard Love”
05 “L’Via L’Viaquez”
06 “Empty Vessels Make The Loudest Sound”
07 “Cygnus….Vismund Cygnus”
08 “Drunkship Of Lanterns”
09 “Viscera Eyes”
10 “The Widow”
11 “Cicatriz ESP”
12 “Blacklight Shine”
13 “Televators”
14 “Son Et Lumiere”
15 “Inertiatic ESP”

