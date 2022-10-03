Sorry are releasing their second full-length album, Anywhere But Here, at the end of the week. The shapeshifting UK crew have shared a handful of tracks from it already — “There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved,” “Let The Lights On,” and “Key To The City” — and two of those have made our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with one final single from the album, “Closer.”

“The lyrics in ‘Closer’ came quickly in one gulp, it felt as if I was talking through quite a few people that had hurt me and me hurting people too,” the band said in a statement. “It’s about the person that we are made into sometimes by experiences or desire, and the shame that comes with that. It also is about addiction and the circular spiral of its pattern, rotating and returning. We wanted it to sound like a song from a NYC band in the noughties and the sound developed from there.”

Watch a video for it below.

Anywhere But Here is out 10/7 via Domino.