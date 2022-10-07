Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
Last weekend’s Desert Daze really had everything, but it meant I missed Pavement’s four-night stand in Brooklyn, not to mention Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Bully, and Speedy Ortiz covering Pavement at the Pavement Museum pop-up. Have you seen Pavement on this reunion tour? Earlier this week they broke out “AT&T” for the first time in 12 years and the next night they broke out Kurt Vile to sing “Zurich Is Stained.” Catch me listening to “Gold Soundz” on the way to Momma tomorrow night.
Meanwhile thanks to reader Rohan for sharing his excellent t-shirt choice for attending last night’s Pavement show. If you would like to be featured on Stereogum wearing your Stereogum apparel, just email a pic or upload one in any Shut Up, Dude comments and tag me.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
dadguitar
Score: 27 | Sep 30th
My kid’s 1st grade spelling list from last week. I believe it came with Buffalo 66 on DVD.
Phylum of Alexandria!
Score: 27 | Oct 3rd
Reading the title, I just got this song stuck in my head:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xag5RKD0VHk
No complaints, of course!
Blurst
Score: 29 | Oct 1st
Hooray for dead artists’ estates! Always generous and eager to make a positive contribution to the music community.
Jeff Bucc-lee
Score: 31 | Oct 3rd
That would brie so grating, my goudaness.
mt58
Score: 32 | Sep 30th
A Friday Sidebar:
Years ago, my father, a WWII vet and stereotypical Sinatra fan-type of guy, was watching one of those afternoon courtroom reality shows. In a bit of stunt casting, they had a popular rapper of the day come on the program. IIRC, he was a “defendant,” in “breach of contract,” in a silly and contrived beef with a faux “tour bus driver.” They even found a way to shoehorn in a tiny bit of the artist’s music during the segment.
Obviously: it was all “a big misunderstanding,” and he was found to be not at fault, whatsoever. The tour bus driver apologized for the mistaken accusation, and they all made up and shook hands.
My Dad was oddly bemused by the entire bit, and went on and on about how “that singer seems like a really nice kid. I like him.”
That turned out to be the day that my father amended his favorite running gag: For years, he would randomly drop the name “Bono” into conversations with random acquaintances, just to see the perplexed look on their faces as he explained who that was, and most importantly: how to properly pronounce the name. “It’s not Boe-no. It’s Bawn-oh.”
And just like that: Bono was cancelled. And for the duration, Dad now would extoll the virtues and coolness of Artis Leon Ivey, Jr.
It’s funny how something in the news can bring about a long-forgotten memory. I know that if my Dad were here today, he’d be the first to say:
“That’s a shame about that poor singer, Coolio.”
“He seemed like a really nice kid.”
wpk914
Score: 33 | Sep 29th
bit of a quadruple own here
Just an absolutely brutal 20 seconds for Beck, you hate to see it.
you beautiful bastard.
Score: 35 | Oct 4th
Fuck off and go away forever, Kanye.
prefab
Score: 41 | Oct 4th
Let this be a lesson to anyone with bipolar disorder. If you stop taking your meds, then Candace Owens shows up.
ursaminorjim
Score: 46 | Oct 1st
Prince was an indisputable genius.
Rosie Gaines is an astonishing singer.
The definitive version of “Nothing compares 2 u” is Sinéad O’Connor’s.
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
galacticana
Oct 3rd
|
Grating cheeese
|Posted in: Someone Was Grating Cheese Onto People’s Heads At Viagra Boys’ Desert Daze Set
Not related to music or Number Ones, but related to 9/11…
I just so happened to be staying at a hotel in Battery Park right across the street from the North Tower when it all went down. I was running a website called TheOpinion.com and posted my experience there a few days later:
https://web.archive.org/web/20020326051242/http://theopinion.com/engine/article.asp?id=1107
For what it’s worth, I was notified that my article was added to the Library of Congress as part of the historical record of that fateful day.
Postscript: My experience on 9/11 actually gave me PTSD which took years to diagnose, but also changed the trajectory of my career and what kind of contributions I wanted to make to the world.