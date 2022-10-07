Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Last weekend’s Desert Daze really had everything, but it meant I missed Pavement’s four-night stand in Brooklyn, not to mention Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Bully, and Speedy Ortiz covering Pavement at the Pavement Museum pop-up. Have you seen Pavement on this reunion tour? Earlier this week they broke out “AT&T” for the first time in 12 years and the next night they broke out Kurt Vile to sing “Zurich Is Stained.” Catch me listening to “Gold Soundz” on the way to Momma tomorrow night.

Meanwhile thanks to reader Rohan for sharing his excellent t-shirt choice for attending last night’s Pavement show. If you would like to be featured on Stereogum wearing your Stereogum apparel, just email a pic or upload one in any Shut Up, Dude comments and tag me.

