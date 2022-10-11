Next month, Big Joanie are releasing their sophomore album Back Home. We’ve heard “Happier Still,” “In My Arms,” and “Confident Man” from it so far, and today they’re back with another single, “Sainted,” which boasts some gothic synths and a creeping unease that feels appropriate for the season. “After the rain falls/ You never care to be alone,” goes the hook. “After the rain falls/ I’ve been sainted with a kiss/ Oh, I’ve been missed, oh, I’ve been missed.” Watch a video for it below.

Back Home is out 11/4 via Kill Rock Stars (US) / Daydream Library Series (UK).