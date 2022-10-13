Billy Bragg Joins Striking Starbucks Workers In Buffalo

Twitter.com/SBWorkersUnited

News October 13, 2022 8:52 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Billy Bragg Joins Striking Starbucks Workers In Buffalo

Twitter.com/SBWorkersUnited

News October 13, 2022 8:52 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Last year, Starbucks workers in Buffalo voted to unionize, and the Starbucks on Buffalo’s Elmwood Avenue became the chain’s first unionized location in the US. Since then, more Starbucks workers have joined unions, and the company has freaked out, closing locations and illegally firing workers. Yesterday, as PBS reports, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled that Starbucks had violated labor laws by firing pro-union workers in Kansas and Missouri; the company will have to offer to reinstate the workers and pay them back for any lost wages. Meanwhile, back at that Elmwood Avenue Starbucks in Buffalo, the great leftist musician Billy Bragg joined striking workers in a demonstration.

Billy Bragg, an avowed socialist with a long history of supporting workers’ rights, came to Buffalo yesterday on a day off from tour. Buffalo’s WIVB covered the protest outside Starbucks, as Bragg led a “Solidarity Forever” singalong and offered encouragement to the striking workers: “If you mix empathy with activism, you get solidarity, and that’s what they’re really afraid of.” Watch the news report below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

2 days ago 0

The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

2 days ago 0

Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault

3 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Play A Supremely Fun “Chaise Longue” On Kimmel

2 days ago 0

Jack Antonoff Responds To Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Posts: “Don’t Fuck With Us”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest