Peter Gabriel – “Here It Is” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

The Leonard Cohen tribute album out today on Blue Note is titled Here It Is. The title track is sung by Peter Gabriel, who makes a rare appearance here, doing his best impression of Cohen’s gruff low-register vocals. We’ve previously heard Cohen covers from James Taylor, Norah Jones, and Iggy Pop (as well as one by PJ Harvey that is not affiliated with this project). Now that we’ve reached release day, you can stream the whole thing, including Gabriel’s “Here It Is,” below.

Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen is out now on Blue Note.

