Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Breaks The Weeknd’s Record For Longest Hot 100 Run

Alternative radio mainstays Glass Animals scored a crossover smash with their 2020 single “Heat Waves.” In the short term, it’s also been one of the most enduring hits in music history. In March, “Heat Waves” set the record for the longest climb to #1 in Hot 100 history, reaching the top in its 59th week on the chart. Now it’s broken another record related to longevity.

Today “Heat Waves” logs its 91st week on the Hot 100, breaking a tie with the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which surpassed Imagine Dragons’ run of 87 weeks with “Radioactive” to lay claim to the record in August 2021. The top 10 list as it currently stands, per Billboard:

91, “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals

90, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd

87, “Radioactive,” Imagine Dragons

79, “Sail,” AWOLNATION

77, “Levitating,” Dua Lipa

76, “I’m Yours,” Jason Mraz

69, “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

69, “How Do I Live,” LeAnn Rimes

68, “Counting Stars,” OneRepublic

68, “Party Rock Anthem” LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock

According to Billboard, “Blinding Lights” still leads “Heat Waves” in a couple other notable categories. “Heat Waves” has spent the second-most weeks in the Hot 100’s top 40 (76), trailing only “Blinding Lights” (86). It’s tied with the Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” for the fourth-most weeks spent in the top 20 (57), after “Blinding Lights” (80), Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” (62) and Post Malone’s “Circles” (60).

“Heat Waves” is still charting all the way up at #21, so it could be a while before it drops off the Hot 100. Could it make it all the way to triple-digit weeks? Will it still be on the chart when Glass Animals release their next album? Will you live to see the day when it’s not on the Hot 100?