A couple of weeks ago, the world lost a titan. Loretta Lynn, the all-time county great, passed away at the age of 90. Today, we got the Loretta Lynn tribute that I don’t think anyone expected. It makes perfect sense for Kelly Clarkson to sing a Loretta Lynn song. Clarkson is from Texas, and she’s dabbled in country music. On her daytime talk show, Clarkson opens every episode by covering someone else’s song, so a Loretta tribute was probably inevitable. What wasn’t inevitable was Kelly Clarkson’s duet partner: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

On today’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly and the Rock got together to sing “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind),” the 1967 song that became Loretta Lynn’s first #1 hit on the Billboard country charts. The Rock was on Kelly Clarkson this week to promote his new superhero movie Black Adam, and I guess he couldn’t resist flexing his vocal chops. The Rock isn’t a musician, but he’s a vocal fan of country music. (Never forget: He once sang Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” to Stone Cold Steve Austin on Monday Night Raw.)

You’re never going to believe this, but the Rock does not outside Kelly Clarkson on this Loretta Lynn classic, and he’s not especially convincing in the role of a wife who doesn’t want to give it up for her drunk-ass husband. Still, the guy looks like he’s having fun up there. Watch the Kelly Clarkson/the Rock rendition of “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” and listen to the Loretta Lynn original below.

This is pretty different from the Rock’s last musical endeavor, which was rapping about “we stay hungry, we devour” on a Tech N9ne song. They’re both funny, though.