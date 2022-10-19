Röyksopp – “Feel It” (Feat. Maurissa Rose)

New Music October 19, 2022 10:35 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Next month, the long-running Norwegian dance duo Röyksopp will finish up their Profound Mysteries project, which has already yielded two full-length albums, with Profound Mysteries III. They’ve already shared a bunch of tracks from the new record: “Speed King,” “The Night” with Alison Goldfrapp, “Me&Youphoria” with Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs. Today, they’ve shared another new jam called “Feel It.”

On “Feel It,” Röyksopp join forces with the Detroit-based R&B singer Maurissa Rose. The song is an old-school stomper with a big synth riff, and it seems like a clear callback to classic Detroit techno. Next year, Röyksopp will hit the road for a few big European shows, and they’ll perform with guest singers include Alison Goldfrapp and Susanne Sundfør. Maurissa Rose will also join them at those shows. Below, listen to “Feel It” and check out Röyksopp’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
2/16 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus
2/18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Gashouder \
2/19 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
2/20 – Brussels, Belgium @ AB
2/22 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin
2/23 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
2/25 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum

Profound Mysteries III is out 11/18.

