Demi Lovato has been covering Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” at most of her recent shows, usually mashing it up with her own similar-sounding track “4 EVER 4 ME.” Last night, Lovato performed at the Beacon Theater in New York, and the pop star brought out Goo Goo Dolls’ very own John Rzeznik to sing it alongside her.

“Iris” has become, understandably, the Goo Goo Dolls song for people to cover. In the past few years, we’ve gotten “Iris” covers from Billy Joel, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers, Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy, andRMR.

Watch Lovato and Rzeznik sing “Iris” together below.