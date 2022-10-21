In Rare Interview XTC’s Andy Partridge Says He No Longer Writes Songs But Would Welcome A Kate Bush-Style Comeback

In Rare Interview XTC's Andy Partridge Says He No Longer Writes Songs But Would Welcome A Kate Bush-Style Comeback

News October 21, 2022 1:48 PM By Chris DeVille

XTC’s Andy Partridge is one of those legendary figures beloved by basically everyone who’s familiar with his work, even if that number is smaller than it probably deserves to be. Maybe someday he’ll have his due, but not with some kind of Blackstar-esque late-life masterpiece. In a rare interview with The Guardian published today, Partridge says he has lost “the anger and the fight,” has entered his “withdrawal years,” and no longer writes songs. “It’s just ‘getting old’ shit,” elaborates Partridge, 69.

He is, however, still releasing music. New EP My Failed Christmas Career Vol. 1, out today, compiles a bunch of holiday songs Partridge wrote with the intent to sell to other artists. Besides two picked up by the Monkees, he never found takers for the rest. Beyond recording old unused songs, he spends his days “waiting for my music mojo to return, in between researching UFO events.” I’d say he should dial up Tom DeLonge, but I guess DeLonge is kinda busy right now.

He does, however, hope for some opportunity for a renaissance among younger listeners. Partridge says he watched in jealousy as Stranger Things helped Kate Bush blow up decades after her peak. “Part of me does long for that Nick Drake moment,” he told The Guardian, referencing the use of Drake’s music in a car commercial. Surely some music supervisor out in Hollywood has use for “Making Plans For Nigel”?

