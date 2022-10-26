SpirtWorld, the metallic hardcore head-crushers from Las Vegas, know how to make a music video. Next month, SpiritWorld will follow their 2021 debut Pagan Rhythms with a new album called DeathWestern. We’ve already posted “Moonlight Torture,” which features Integrity legend Dwid Hellion, and the title track, which has a truly bugged-out Western horror-movie video. Today, the band has shared another fearsome song with another crazy video.

SpritWorld’s new song “Relic Of Damnation” is a fast, mean riff-crusher with a truly huge riff. Like “Deathwestern,” the song has a video from director Todd Hailstone, and it picks up right where the “Deathwestern” clip left off, with a priest being hanged after a whole lot of people were brutally murdered in a supernatural church rampage. This one gets just as supernatural and just as gory.

In a press release, SpiritWorld frontman Stu Folsom says:

“Relic Of Damnation” has been my favorite riff on the record, but was the biggest MFer to finish. I knew I had a classic that brings back that Metallica/Slayer vibe I love so much, but I never liked the vocals and tried out three or four different rewrites after the demo. The very last night we worked on it, Theresa, Matt, and I were fried and about to call it a night when I repurposed a verse from a country song I was writing and put it over the first verse. The vocals were done in one take and is my favorite vocal delivery on the album. I also love the vocals that trade off at the end between Justin Fornof and I. “Relic” is a banger and has been a staple of our live set since our first show! I’m so excited for people to finally have the studio recording! ﻿The video is the finale of our DeathWestern trilogy with director Todd Hailstone. Being able to work with my longtime friend, going all the way back to being high school punk rockers, has been incredible. He took my vision of gun smoke, gore, and heavy metal and worked up three incredible videos. It was probably a little ambitious to do a film trilogy that spreads across two albums, but I think the performances Todd got from Derek and Voki to finish this bad boy off were amazing!

Check out the “Relic Of Damnation” clip below.

DeathWestern is out 11/22 on Century Media.