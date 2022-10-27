Harry Styles Is A Merman In The “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Video

Harry Styles is a merman in his new video for “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” a track off his most recent album Harry’s House. Well, I guess it’s more a mer-squid type thing? Whatever. Keeping in the spirit of the song, mer-Styles is in a sushi restaurant in the clip.

“Music For A Sushi Restaurant” is the third official single from Harry’s House, and it was serviced to radio earlier this month, so chances are you’ll be hearing it out there in the world. “As It Was,” the album’s lead single, spent 15 nonconsecutive weeks at #1, the longest-ever for a British act.

Here’s the video: