Harry Styles Is A Merman In The “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Video

News October 27, 2022 1:41 PM By James Rettig
0

Harry Styles Is A Merman In The “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Video

News October 27, 2022 1:41 PM By James Rettig
0

Harry Styles is a merman in his new video for “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” a track off his most recent album Harry’s House. Well, I guess it’s more a mer-squid type thing? Whatever. Keeping in the spirit of the song, mer-Styles is in a sushi restaurant in the clip.

“Music For A Sushi Restaurant” is the third official single from Harry’s House, and it was serviced to radio earlier this month, so chances are you’ll be hearing it out there in the world. “As It Was,” the album’s lead single, spent 15 nonconsecutive weeks at #1, the longest-ever for a British act.

Here’s the video:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1

3 days ago 0

Jane’s Addiction Cancel 5 Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due To Perry Farrell Injury

3 days ago 0

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Reflects On Changing Emo Scene: “I’ve Had My Fill Of Older Men Telling Me What Punk Rock Is”

3 days ago 0

The 40 Best New Bands Of 2022

1 day ago 0

U2’s Songs Of Ascent Is Almost Finished, But Bono Wants To Release An AC/DC-Style Rock Album First

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest