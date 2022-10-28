Watch Kelly Clarkson Do Justice To Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”

Watch Kelly Clarkson Do Justice To Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”

Chris Cornell had one of rock’s most inimitable voices, yet people try and fail to cover Soundgarden songs all the time. But if anyone is up for the challenge, it’s Kelly Clarkson. In her latest Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pop star-turned-talk show host sings “Black Hole Sun.” Maybe her performance lacks a certain Cornell-specific grit, but she nails the high notes, and her band really rocks out rather than sanitize the arrangement. Won’tcha come watch their performance below?

