Watch The Damned’s Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In Over 30 Years

Back in the fall of 2020, the Damned announced a reunion tour with their original lineup for the first time in over thirty years. That tour was delayed due to the pandemic, but over the weekend that initial lineup — made up of Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, Captain Sensible and Brian James — were finally able to play together live once again. The setlist was drawn from the two albums that crew recorded together, 1977’s Damned Damned Damned and Music For Pleasure. Watch some video below.

SETLIST:
“1970” (The Stooges Cover)
“You Take My Money”
“Help!” (The Beatles Cover)
“Born To Kill”
“Stretcher Case Baby”
“Feel The Pain”
“I Fall”
“Fan Club”
“Alone”
“Fish”
“1 Of The 2”
“Problem Child”
“Neat Neat Neat”
“Stab Your Back”
“Sick Of Being Sick”
“See Her Tonite”
“You Know”
“So Messed Up”
“New Rose”
“Pills” (Bo Diddley Cover)
“The Last Time” (The Rolling Stones Cover)

