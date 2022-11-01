This year, one of the most basic and inescapable Halloween costumes was Eddie Munson, the charismatic metalhead and drug dealer who leads the Hellfire Club on Stranger Things. One of the many people who dressed up like Eddie Munson was Metallica’s James Hetfield, who probably has a better claim to that costume than most. After all, the fictional character Eddie Munson was doing his best to look like ’80s James Hetfield, which means Hetfield was really just dressing up as himself, 35 years ago.

After Netflix dropped the second half of Stranger Things season four, Metallica got a bit of a Kate Bush bump. Thanks to a climactic scene where Eddie Munson plays “Master Of Puppets,” the song made the top 40 in both the US and the UK for the first time ever. Metallica met Joseph Quinn, the actor who plays Eddie Munson, backstage at Lollapalooza, and they all rocked out on “Master Of Puppets” together.