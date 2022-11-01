Baseball-Themed Innings Festival Announces Tampa 2023 Lineup

For the past few years, an event called Innings Festival has taken advantage of baseball’s spring training season by getting some bands together to perform in Arizona and Florida, where the Major League Baseball teams travel for preseason activities. The lineup for the Tempe, AZ portion of the fest was shared last week, and now here comes the lineup for the Tampa, FL edition. 2023’s headliners are Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band…

Saturday has Weezer, Pitbull, Grouplove, Japanese Breakfast, and Tai Verdes, and Sunday has the Avett Brothers, Marcus Mumford, the Revivalists, Third Eye Blind, the Breeders, and Faye Webster. Also in attendance will be a contingent of baseball players and their bands.

The Tampa Innings Festival will take place on March 18 and 19 at Raymond James Stadium. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 3. More details here.