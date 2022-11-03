Roadburn Festival 2023 Has Deafheaven Playing Sunbather, Wolves In The Throne Room, Chat Pile, More

Since its 1999 inception, the Netherlands’ Roadburn Festival has carved out a reputation as a vital annual landmark in the world of adventurous heavy music. Some of the most ambitious, expansive heavy albums that have come out in recent years — Converge’s Bloodmoon: I, Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou’s May Our Chambers Be Full — are the direct result of onstage collaborations at Roadburn. Today, the Roadburn organizers have announced the first round of acts at next year’s festival, and it’s pretty fucking impressive.

The 2023 edition of the Roadburn Festival will go down 4/20-23 in Tilburg. The festival often has special guest curators, but that’s not happening next year. Still, it seems like the Roadburn people are doing a great job curating this thing on their own. Deafheaven, for instance, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their landmark album Sunbather by playing that LP in full, and they’ll also play a second set that’ll be dedicated to their most recent LP Infinite Granite. Former Made Out Of Babies/Battle Of Mice leader Julie Christmas will play solo, as will 16 Horsepower/Wovenhand leader David Eugene Edwards. Wolves In The Throne Room will do a special exclusive set that they’re calling Shadow Moon Kingdom.

The bill also features some of the most exciting acts on the current heavy music landscape: Chat Pile, Show Me The Body, Brutus, BIG|BRAVE, the Soft Moon, Candy, KEN mode, Burst, Norna, and the live debut of Giles Corey. A bunch of those bands are doing full-album sets. More acts will be announced later. You can find all the relevant details here.