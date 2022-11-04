Last night, Drake and 21 Savage released their much-anticipated collaborative album Her Loss. As usual, here’s a lot to discuss regarding Drake’s lyrics. At various points on Her Loss, for instance, Drake discusses his opinion on the current Supreme Court and on his 2021 peace summit with Kanye West. But in the immediate aftermath of the album’s release, the line that’s coming up the most online is Drake’s subliminal shot at his fellow rap A-lister Megan Thee Stallion.

On “Circo Loco,” the album highlight where Drake and 21 Savage rap over a screwed-up sample of Daft Punk’s “One More Time,” Drake references Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 shooting. Two years ago, Drake’s fellow Canadian rapper Tory Lanez shot Megan in the foot. Megan has mostly put the assault behind her, but Drake just brings it up again out of nowhere, essentially implying that Megan lied about the shooting: “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion.”

As usual, that line has some built-in plausible deniability. Drake could just be talking about any random tall and good-looking woman — any stallion — lying about getting filler injections. But Megan Thee Stallion definitely thinks Drake is talking about her, and she does not appreciate it. Last night on Twitter, Megan wrote, “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N***as nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy.” She went on:

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N***as! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n***as especially RAP N***AS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N***a that SHOT A FEMALE People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye

“Keep sucking my pussy” is a good comeback.