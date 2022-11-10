Fever Ray – “Carbon Dioxide”

New Music November 10, 2022 9:26 AM By James Rettig
0

Fever Ray – “Carbon Dioxide”

New Music November 10, 2022 9:26 AM By James Rettig
0

Last month, Fever Ray returned with a new single, “What They Call Us,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, Karin Dreijer is announcing a whole new album, Radical Romantics, their follow-up to 2017’s Plunge. The album features production from Dreijer’s brother and the Knife partner Olof, plus contributions from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Nídia, Aasthma (Johannes Berglund, Peder Mannerfelt, and Pär Grindvik), and Vessel, plus visual artist Martin Falck.

Today, Fever Ray is sharing a new single, “Carbon Dioxide,” a pulsating and twisted one that was produced with Vessel. “Sucking on what’s mine/ Love’s carbon dioxide,” Dreijer sings on it. “Can’t say it out loud/ I’m afraid to lose it/ Their melody/ Is pure music.” Check out a lyric video for it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “What They Call Us”
02 “Shiver”
03 “New Utensils”
04 “Kandy”
05 “Even It Out”
06 “Looking For A Ghost”
07 “Carbon Dioxide”
08 “North”
09 “Tapping Fingers”
10 “Bottom Of The Ocean”

Radical Romantics is out 3/10 via Mute. Pre-order it here.

Nina Andersson

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Viral Video Of His Mansion

2 days ago 0

Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips

3 days ago 0

Alanis Morissette Says She Bailed On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance Because Of Sexist Production Environment

2 days ago 0

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

5 days ago 0

Paul Weller Lobs Profane Insults At The Cure’s Robert Smith

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest