Brockhampton have been promoting The Family, out today, as their final album. That’s not entirely accurate. Brockhampton will follow The Family tonight at midnight with one more album called TM, billed as a “parting gift.”

To clarify, technically The Family is the last project Brockhampton recorded together. It’s kind of an Abbey Road and Let It Be situation. The comparison between TM and Let It Be actually holds up pretty well: The album is built from songs Brockhampton started during a two-week stint in Ojai, California last year, which were left unfinished until group member Matt Champion took on the role of executive producer and completed the project.

As for The Family, it blows through 17 tracks in 35 minutes, including advance singles “Big Pussy” and “The Ending.” Stream the full album below.