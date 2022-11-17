UK Hardcore & Hip-Hop Fest Outbreak Has Denzel Curry, Death Grips, Converge, Earl Sweatshirt, & More

Outbreak, the hardcore and hip-hop festival founded in Sheffield and now based in Manchester, has revealed its 2023 lineup. Taking place at new venue Depot Mayfield from June 23-25, Outbreak 2023 will be headlined by Denzel Curry and Death Grips, who apparently playing more than just one fest next year.

Also on the bill in large font: Code Orange, Converge, Earl Sweatshirt, Loathe, Show Me The Body, Trapped Under Ice, and Turnover. Also on the bill in smaller font: Candy, Fleshwater, Gel, High Vis, Jesus Piece, Koyo, Lil Ugly Mane, Mike, One Step Closer, Scowl, Spy, Soul Glo, Speed, Wiki, and Zulu. That’s already the best 2023 festival lineup I’ve seen, and more acts are still to be announced.

Tickets for Outbreak 2023 are available here. IMO if you can make it you should go.

