Since putting out the latest Blanck Mass album In Ferneaux last year, Benjamin John Power has released a score for a movie about Ted Kaczynski and joined Editors as a full-time member. Back in the spring, a documentary he scored called GAZZA premiered on the BBC, which was about the life of English footballer Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne. Today, that score is available in soundtrack form for the first time. Check it out below.

GAZZA (Original Score) by Blanck Mass