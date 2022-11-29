Weird Nightmare is the solo project from Alex Edkins, frontman of the great Toronto noise-rock power trio METZ. Under the Weird Nightmare name, Edkins makes music that’s considerably more tuneful than the muscular skree of METZ, though there’s still plenty of rawness in Weird Nightmare’s punked-up power-pop. Edkins released Weird Nightmare’s self-titled debut earlier this year, and he followed it a couple of weeks ago with the stand-alone single “So Far Gone.” Today, Edkins has come out with another new single, and this one is a cover.

British Invasion greats the Troggs included “Our Love Will Still Be There,” a song written by the band’s frontman Reg Presley, on From Nowhere, their 1966 debut album. (That’s the same album that included “Wild Thing,” the Troggs’ eternal rock classic.) “Our Love Will Still Be There” is a giddy, catchy, rudimentary garage rock jam, and I’d never heard it before today. Alex Edkins’ Weird Nightmare cover is just as sticky and melodic as the original, but it’s also got the freewheeling energy that Edkins has brought to all his Weird Nightmare tracks. Below, check out the Weird Nightmare cover and the Troggs original.

Weird Nightmare’s version of “Our Love Will Still Be There” is out now on Sub Pop.