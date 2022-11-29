Gordon M. Phillips is the leader of Downhaul, a Richmond indie band that practices a vaguely countrified take on old-school emo. Last year, Downhaul released their sophomore album Proof and covered Oso Oso’s “One Sick Plan.” Phillips also releases music on his own, and he came out with the lo-fi solo album Seasonal earlier this year. Today, Phillips has a new solo song called “Splintered.” It’s a shambling, expansive rocker with an impressively nasty bassline, and Phillips recorded it at home. Evan King, from the Philadelphia band Nonfiction, also remixed “Splintered,” taking the song into bugged-out electro-pop territory. Below, listen to “Splintered” and the Nonfiction remix.

“Splintered” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.