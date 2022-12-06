Madi Diaz has been making music for well over a decade, but she’s received a new push since signing to Anti- and releasing a great new album, History Of A Feeling, last year. A few months back, she appeared on television during the daytime hours to perform a few tracks on CBS Saturday Morning, and last night she brought History Of A Feeling track “Crying In Public” to Jimmy Kimmel Live. Technically, Diaz graced the post-midnight airwaves before with a segment on Last Call With Carson Daly back in 2014, but yesterday was the first time she’s performed one of her songs on a late-night show. Watch below.