Watch beabadoobee’s Cozy Tonight Show Performance

One thing that happens when you sign on to open for Taylor Swift is that it becomes the main thing a lot of people know about you. Thus, when introducing beabadoobee on The Tonight Show last night, he mentioned her gig opening shows on Swift’s Eras Tour before mentioning this year’s great Beatopia album. There are far worse curses to carry around in this life, I suppose. On the show, Bea Kristi and band (an acoustic ensemble that included a string section) performed Beatopia track “The Perfect Pair” seated in a cozy living room setup onstage at 30 Rock, replete with couches and Christmas lights. It was kind of a change of pace for beabadoobee — a surprising but respectable move in a big TV moment like this. Watch below.

Beatopia is out now on Dirty Hit.