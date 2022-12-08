Feeling ’22: Perfume Genius On Kate Bush, Crypto, Kanye, & The Sexy Green M&M

For much of 2022, Mike Hadreas has taken Perfume Genius back out on the road, belatedly supporting not only his great 2020 album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately but also its successor, this year’s Ugly Season. (The latter was drawn from music Hadreas originally worked on to accompany Kate Wallich’s dance piece The Sun Still Burns Here.) But as much as Hadreas may claim to be clueless about pop culture, he’s often got his finger on the pulse, or at least some thoughts on the year’s detritus. So, just as we did way back in 2017, we caught up with Hadreas and asked him to review the year.

I’ll give you a softball to start. Was there any music you were particularly into this year?

MIKE HADREAS: I really liked the Alex G album, and the Angel Olsen album. Really beautiful. I listened to those albums a lot.

Did you follow the whole “Running Up That Hill” revival?

HADREAS: I knew it happened. I heard a cover of it yesterday in a store. It’s such a good song, that a cover of it is just going to be good by default, in some ways. But I also knew that cover only happened [because of the show] — it was a pop cover with like modern pop female accent.

There was one like that from a few years ago by Meg Myers. I feel like some fans were celebrating the Kate Bush renaissance, but you’re always going to have people who feel ownership of something and look at this kind of moment with skepticism or something.

HADREAS: I tend to not be super sacred about that kind of thing. It didn’t change my relationship with it, but it seems to change other people’s relationship with it. If it gets more people into her, you know what I mean? I remember when I listened to Liz Phair for the first time when I was 13, it shifted how I thought about music and it shifted my direction and the things I was into. Maybe [Kate Bush on Stranger Things] will do something. Maybe she’ll make some money. I’m sure she already has enough money.

Speaking of the pop world, are you a Taylor Swift fan?

HADREAS: [Stares skeptically, pauses, laughs.]

That look, jeez.

HADREAS: Um… [Laughs.] Um, no. They’re going to do something to me right? At the same time, I understand why people are really into it. It’s just not for me. All of it passes me over. The only thing that’s constantly in my sphere is everybody else’s reaction to it.

How about TV, did you get caught up in The White Lotus or The Rehearsal?

HADREAS: There’s this show called The Responder, a BBC show with Martin Freeman. We just finished that and it was really good. I like that little guy. White Lotus is good, but there’s a couple storylines where I think they should just focus on the other ones. I don’t want to hear about one of their singing careers. What other shows were on TV?

The Bear was a big one.

HADREAS: I tried that one for a couple episodes. My boyfriend is really neurotic, and when we watch Uncut Gems he’s not anxious at all. But me, my frequency is really off when I’m watching that show. Like when a dog hears that audio. I’m at the fence and it’s really stressful. That show gave me that energy. I don’t want to be stressed out in a restaurant. I’m watching Gilmore Girls for the first time. During COVID, I watched every episode of Charmed, which is like 400 episodes.

Did you see any movies that stood out to you, like the grunge Batman or the new Top Gun?

HADREAS: I feel like I’m such a hater this time. I walked out of the Elvis movie. They were doing the spinning newspaper headlines in Elvis in the first 10 minutes and I was like “I can’t,” and I left. It was too stressful. It wasn’t because I hated it so much, it’s just because I knew I could do something else I would enjoy more. [Laughs.]

Did you follow the Don’t Worry Darling rollout drama?

HADREAS: That was really intense. [Harry Styles] spit, too? [Laughs.] But like really slow, just leaned over and let spit out. Not forceful spit. A slow loogie that fell out onto [Chris Pine] in public. Why would he ever do that?

I mean he claims he didn’t, but of course he would claim that.

HADREAS: I haven’t seen the movie. I feel like I’ve seen it, but I definitely haven’t. I loved Tár. It was heavy on my mind for a long time. It still is. Triangle Of Sadness was a fun movie. I don’t know if they were intending it to be fun but it was really entertaining.

the chris pine/harry styles spit video is my zapruder film pic.twitter.com/XTZoJQOxv7 — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) September 6, 2022

My editor sent me a list of topics he collected over the year and one was phrased: “The Queen had her Platinum Jubilee, and then was unalived.” Do you have any emotional attachment to the British monarchy?

HADREAS: [Laughs] No, man, I found it really bizarre! I have zero connection to it. If anything I have an un-connection to it, an aversion to it. It was really bizarre to me, the people who were being affected by it who were American. Maybe it’s generational. Maybe they were just a bit more fucked up of a person. [Laughs.] I found it really strange.