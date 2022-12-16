Here’s H.E.R. Shredding On “Beauty And The Beast” In ABC’s 30th Anniversary Special

Disney’s animated version of Beauty And The Beast came out in 1991, which was 31 years ago, but that didn’t stop Disney property ABC from airing a 30th anniversary special last night. The show recreated songs from the movie in elaborate costumed set pieces, with a cast including H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as the Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Martin Short as Lumière, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts. H.E.R. and Groban sounded great on the movie’s title track, and in the middle of their duet, H.E.R. broke out an electric guitar to wail away on a solo. Watch that performance and others from the show below.

https://twitter.com/ABCNetwork/status/1603564963523690499

