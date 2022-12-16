Zack Fox, occasional rapper and extremely funny human being, has had a strange and unpredictable career. Fox arrived on the radar as a Twitter presence and then became a kind of viral rap star. Last year, he released his debut album Shut The Fuck Up Talking To Me, which had some real jams. In the past two years, Fox has also done great work in a recurring role on Abbott Elementary, the best sitcom on TV. And now Fox has a new EP that doesn’t sound anything like his previous music.

This morning, Zack Fox dropped his new EP Wood Tip. It’s not a rap record. Instead, it’s a quick four-song collection of slinky, funky ’80s-style R&B. I was not expecting to wake up this morning and hear Zack Fox doing his take on Rick James or DeBarge, but that’s where we are. A couple of the tracks are collaborations with the Canadian artist Diamond Cafe, and as far as I can tell, they’re all completely straight-faced. Stream the EP below.

The Wood Tip EP is out now on Parasang.