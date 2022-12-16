Breakout pop star PinkPantheress has combined her recent singles “Do You Miss Me?” and “Boy’s A Liar” into a new EP along with one more new song. “Take Me Home,” which also serves as the EP’s title track, as a fast-paced drum ‘n’ bass skitter with a wistful bedroom-pop tone — in other words, it’s directly within PinkPantheress’ wheelhouse. Listen below.

If songs like this can be actual hits in 2022, maybe Kero Kero Bonito have a crossover moment ahead of them. Post Malone did invite them to jam recently…