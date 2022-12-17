Last night, Metallica hosted their third annual All Within My Hands Foundation benefit concert at the Microsoft Theater in LA. The night featured several highlights, including the live debut of Metallica’s new single “Lux Æterna,” from their upcoming studio LP, 72 Seasons (arriving on April 14). There were also acoustic covers of Thin Lizzy’s “Borderline” and UFO’s “It’s Killing Me.” Later in the evening, Metallica brought out St. Vincent (who memorably covered “Sad But True” last year) to help play on “Nothing Else Matters,” while San Francisco multi-instrumentalist Avi Vinocur guested on “All Within My Hands.”

The charity show streamed on Paramount+ and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Greta Van Fleet was also on hand to do an opening set. Watch Metallica debut “Lux Æterna” live, and check out some fan-shot footage of St. Vincent joining the band for “Nothing Else Matters.”

72 Seasons is out 4/14 on Metallica’s own Blackened label.